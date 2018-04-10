Is your weed killing the environment?

Subscribe to Breaking News emails
Most of the conversation surrounding the legalization of marijuana centers on the business aspect and the personal freedom aspect. We don’t tend to talk about the ways in which massive pot farms are affecting the environment. In northern California’s Emerald Triangle, the nation’s epicenter of marijuana farming, scientists have discovered a link between extremely dangerous pesticides and spotted owls, an endangered species.Apr.10.2018
