    Islamist protesters attack yoga event in Maldives

NBC News

Islamist protesters attack yoga event in Maldives

Islamist protesters in the Maldives attacked a yoga event hosted by the Indian High Commission. The protesters say yoga violates the tenets of Islam, which is the state religion of the Maldives.June 21, 2022

    Islamist protesters attack yoga event in Maldives

