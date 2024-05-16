IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Israel bombs UNRWA clinic in Gaza City, killing displaced civilians
May 16, 202402:13
NBC News spoke to survivors and filmed the destruction at the Al-Sabra clinic in Gaza’s Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, where displaced families were sheltering when an Israeli airstrike killed at least 14 people during dawn prayers on May 15.May 16, 2024

