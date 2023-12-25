Israel-Hamas war looms over Bethlehem at Christmas

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

The mood was somber, streets deserted and stores are closed on Christmas Eve in Bethlehem, the Israeli-occupied West Bank city where Christian tradition says Jesus was born in a stable 2,000 years ago. NBC News' Jay Gray reports on a very different Christmas from Bethlehem amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.Dec. 25, 2023