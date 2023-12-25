IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Israel-Hamas war looms over Bethlehem at Christmas

    02:06
NBC News

Israel-Hamas war looms over Bethlehem at Christmas

02:06

The mood was somber, streets deserted and stores are closed on Christmas Eve in Bethlehem, the Israeli-occupied West Bank city where Christian tradition says Jesus was born in a stable 2,000 years ago. NBC News' Jay Gray reports on a very different Christmas from Bethlehem amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.Dec. 25, 2023

