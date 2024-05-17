IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Israel identifies bodies of three hostages recovered from Gaza
May 17, 202401:20

  • Israeli military recovers bodies of three hostages from Gaza

    03:47
  • Now Playing

    Israel identifies bodies of three hostages recovered from Gaza

    01:20
  • UP NEXT

    US aid arrives in Gaza but protesters block or attack some convoys

    02:04

  • Several schools in Gaza have been destroyed, UNICEF says

    02:19

  • U.S. military anchors pier in Gaza for humanitarian aid

    01:44

  • Israel bombs UNRWA clinic in Gaza City, killing displaced civilians

    02:13

  • Netanyahu on Rafah offensive: We're doing what we have to do

    01:59

  • Doctor still treating patients in Gaza while being blocked from leaving

    05:10

  • Police presence grows at UC Irvine as pro-Palestinian protests continue

    04:54

  • Massive U.S. dock to deliver food, other humanitarian aid to Gaza

    02:18

  • Israeli defense minister challenges Netanyahu to commit to Palestinian rule in Gaza

    01:08

  • 'There is no catastrophe worse than this one': 80-year-old Nakba survivor in Rafah

    01:46

  • Doctor who saved Sen. Duckworth’s life in Iraq now stranded in Gaza

    01:14

  • WH’s Jake Sullivan to travel to Israel to ‘dissuade’ government from expanding operations in Rafah

    04:16

  • American aid workers trapped in Gaza after border closure

    02:23

  • Worldwide demonstrations commemorate 76th anniversary of the Nakba

    01:25

  • Israel fighting Hamas again in northern Gaza as hundreds of thousands flee Rafah

    01:59

  • College commencements face pro-Palestinian disruptions

    01:59

  • Biden administration remains critical of Israel’s looming Rafah offensive

    03:47

  • Palestinians flee Jabaliya in northern Gaza as Israel renews attack on the area

    01:21

NBC News

Israel identifies bodies of three hostages recovered from Gaza

01:20

“Shani Louk, Amit Buskila and Itzik Gelenter were murdered by Hamas while escaping the Nova Music festival on October 7th and their bodies were taken into Gaza,” said IDF Spokesman Daniel Hagari.May 17, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • Israeli military recovers bodies of three hostages from Gaza

    03:47
  • Now Playing

    Israel identifies bodies of three hostages recovered from Gaza

    01:20
  • UP NEXT

    US aid arrives in Gaza but protesters block or attack some convoys

    02:04

  • Several schools in Gaza have been destroyed, UNICEF says

    02:19

  • U.S. military anchors pier in Gaza for humanitarian aid

    01:44

  • Israel bombs UNRWA clinic in Gaza City, killing displaced civilians

    02:13
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All