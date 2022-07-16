Israel launches airstrikes on Gaza hours after Biden visit

- UP NEXT
Mexico captures drug lord behind 1985 kidnapping and murder of DEA agent00:54
German military officer found guilty of far-right terror plot01:15
Biden fist-bumps Saudi crown prince as he arrives for meetings03:04
Biden pays tribute to Shireen Abu Akleh during visit to Bethlehem01:13
Ukrainian firefighters battle flames after Russian strike in Mykolaiv01:09
Biden arrives in Saudi Arabia amid soaring oil prices at home02:26
Brittney Griner appears in Moscow court as lawyers prepare defense00:57
United Nations: World population expected to hit 8 billion by November 202207:30
Watch: Dramatic video shows rescue of baby elephant that fell into a manhole in Thailand02:08
Airlines struggle to keep up with lost luggage amid chaotic summer travel04:01
Biden and Israel split over Iran01:51
WNBA star Brittney Griner back in Russian court today01:37
'An act of Russian terror’: Vinnytsia missile attack leaves dozens dead and wounded02:15
Italian prime minister offers to resign after collapse of political coalition02:23
Brittney Griner makes first Russian court appearance since guilty plea02:36
White House vows to 'minimize contact' during Mideast visit. Cue Biden shaking hands, hugging01:27
Biggest takeaways from Biden's meetings with Israel during Middle East trip06:21
Ukrainian farmer braves frontline shelling to harvest his fields00:59
Biden signs joint declaration to prevent Iran from going nuclear01:41
Local residents battle wildfires in Portugal amid European heat wave01:22
- UP NEXT
Mexico captures drug lord behind 1985 kidnapping and murder of DEA agent00:54
German military officer found guilty of far-right terror plot01:15
Biden fist-bumps Saudi crown prince as he arrives for meetings03:04
Biden pays tribute to Shireen Abu Akleh during visit to Bethlehem01:13
Ukrainian firefighters battle flames after Russian strike in Mykolaiv01:09
Biden arrives in Saudi Arabia amid soaring oil prices at home02:26
Play All