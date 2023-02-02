IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Suspected Chinese spy balloon found over northern U.S.

  • Now Playing

    Israel-Palestinian youths 'are far harder-line' on beliefs than previous generations: Full Middle East peace expert

    06:37
  • UP NEXT

    Groundhog Day has a whole new meaning, again

    01:27

  • Homelessness rates are a ‘crisis’ and ‘epidemic’: HUD Secretary Fudge

    07:39

  • Full Mfume: For police reform, ‘the sticking point, really, was Tim Scott’

    06:22

  • Full Panel: ‘Wokeism’ has become GOP’s new catch-all term for 'stuff I don’t like’

    10:07

  • Chuck: Only the biggest 'plan to stop wokeness' matters in the 2024 GOP primary

    03:48

  • ‘Any law enforcement agency can have cases’ like Tyre Nichols without national police reform

    05:25

  • GOP leadership is petrified at being ‘locked in’ to a debt ceiling plan on paper, Vitali says

    06:51

  • Before voting for Mayorkas impeachment, ‘I want to see the facts’: GOP congressman

    07:22

  • Chuck Todd: Both Biden and McCarthy had ‘political incentive to fight’ at first debt ceiling meeting

    03:55

  • Accountability ‘is the missing factor’ in police violence incidents: CBC vice chair

    07:15

  • Vice President Harris to attend Tyre Nichols funeral in Memphis

    09:24

  • NBC News poll shows Biden and Trump are ‘mirror images of one another’ to voters

    12:17

  • Biden thinks he has 'political upper hand' over McCarthy ahead of debt ceiling meeting

    01:00

  • Voters have ‘very little enthusiasm’ for Biden or Trump 2024 run

    02:48

  • Biden: U.S. will not send F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine

    03:37

  • ‘Almost impossible’ to land on police reform compromise in split Congress: Democratic congressman

    07:47

  • Disbanding Memphis Scorpion unit ‘does not go far enough,’ civil rights lawyer says

    08:54

  • Memphis community feels a 'lack of confidence' in police reform after death of Tyre Nichols

    16:44

  • Covid-19 is ‘still extracting a price' despite lower death rates, infectious disease expert says

    04:55

Meet the Press NOW

Israel-Palestinian youths 'are far harder-line' on beliefs than previous generations: Full Middle East peace expert

06:37

Lucy Kurtzer-Ellenbogen, director of the Israel and Palestinian territories program at the U.S. Institute of Peace, joins Meet the Press NOW to discuss Jordanian King Abdullah’s meeting with President Biden as tensions inflame in the Middle East.Feb. 2, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Israel-Palestinian youths 'are far harder-line' on beliefs than previous generations: Full Middle East peace expert

    06:37
  • UP NEXT

    Groundhog Day has a whole new meaning, again

    01:27

  • Homelessness rates are a ‘crisis’ and ‘epidemic’: HUD Secretary Fudge

    07:39

  • Full Mfume: For police reform, ‘the sticking point, really, was Tim Scott’

    06:22

  • Full Panel: ‘Wokeism’ has become GOP’s new catch-all term for 'stuff I don’t like’

    10:07

  • Chuck: Only the biggest 'plan to stop wokeness' matters in the 2024 GOP primary

    03:48

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All