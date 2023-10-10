IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Rundown: Israel-Hamas war death toll soars, House speaker fight, and teens turn to TikTok Shop

  • Gaza under fire as fears grow for hostages

  • Hamas threatens hostage executions in response to Israeli strikes

  • Rival protests erupt across US over Hamas attack on Israel

  • Israel orders siege of Gaza, Hamas threatens to kill hostages

  • Dashcam video shows Hamas gunmen toss a grenade into a bomb shelter near to the Supernova music festival

    Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip continues despite Hamas threats against hostages

    Video shows the bloody aftermath of Hamas attack on Israel's Be'eri kibbutz

  • Tracking Hamas' rise to power

  • Israeli and Palestinian supporters rally across U.S. after Hamas attacks

  • A history of the Gaza Strip

  • Israeli mother wants missing son home ‘safe and alive’ 

  • What Israel’s ground operation in Gaza could look like

  • Israelis donate blood and volunteer to help victims

  • Friend shares story of missing mother allegedly taken by Hamas militants

  • Oil prices spike amid conflict in Israel, raising fears of uptick in gas prices

  • Officials: U.S. military presence near Israel a blunt message to Iran and Hezbollah

  • Jewish American describes fear of ripple effects after Hamas attack on Israel

  • McCarthy calls out Biden for doing 'a barbecue' amid Israel conflict

  • Hamas attacks mark Israel’s ‘greatest losses’ since 1948, says Amb. Dennis Ross

  • McCarthy puts need for Israel aid ahead of Ukraine: 'Israel is in the middle of a war with nothing'

Despite threats by Hamas to kill captives, Israel continued to bombard the Gaza Strip overnight Tuesday. The effects of airstrikes could be seen the faces of residents in the southern town of Khan Younis.Oct. 10, 2023

