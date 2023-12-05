IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    ‘Where the h--- are you?’: Netanyahu demands more international support

    Watch: Israeli girl hugged by classmates after Hamas kidnap ordeal

  • Israel and women’s rights groups call on U.N. to investigate sexual violence by Hamas

  • Humanitarian crisis worsens in Gaza as fighting continues

  • Wounded Palestinians rushed to a Khan Younis hospital after bombardment increases

  • Newborn babies evacuated from Gaza now being treated at Cairo hospital

  • White House condemns pro-Palestinian protest at Philadelphia restaurant as antisemitic

  • Israel expands ground offensive against Hamas in Gaza

  • ‘There isn’t any safe space’: Displaced Gazans flee south to Rafah

  • Sheryl Sandberg on accusations against Hamas: 'Rape should never be used as an act of war'

  • Watch: Palestinian journalists sing amid heavy fighting in Khan Younis

  • Cellphone video captures gunfire during Israeli 'counterterrorist' operation in the West Bank

  • Israeli forces move to southern Gaza, ordering evacuations

  • Two killed as house destroyed by blast in Khan Younis

  • Israel announces ground offensive into southern Gaza has begun

  • U.S. is working 'hour by hour' to bring Hamas back to hostage negotiations, Kirby says

  • U.S. was not aware of Hamas' attack plan on Israel, Kirby says

  • Israel shifts offensive to southern Gaza in hunt of Hamas leaders

  • Israel resumes bombardment of Gaza after collapse of fragile truce with Hamas

  • Extensive airstrikes destroy Khan Younis residential complex

‘Where the h--- are you?’: Netanyahu demands more international support

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insisted the only way to end the war is to use “overwhelming force” and called on the international community to “stand with Israel, stand with civilization.”Dec. 5, 2023

