Israeli forces demolish Palestinian house in West Bank
Israeli forces demolished the house of a Palestinian man who has been charged with the killing of an Israeli citizen in the occupied West Bank. Israel says demolitions help deter future attacks, but rights groups say the measures are a form of collective punishment, which is illegal under international law.Feb. 14, 2022
