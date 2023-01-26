IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Israeli forces kill at least nine during West Bank raid

NBC News

Israeli forces kill at least nine during West Bank raid

00:57

Israeli forces killed at least nine Palestinians, including an elderly woman, and wounded several others during a daytime raid in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian health officials said. Israel says the operation was targeting members of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, a militia group suspected of planning multiple attacks against Israelis.Jan. 26, 2023

    Israeli forces kill at least nine during West Bank raid

