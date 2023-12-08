IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Israeli forces kill five during West Bank raid says the Palestinian Health Ministry

    00:36
  • UP NEXT

    Woman and newborn in Gaza displaced as Israel-Hamas war continues

    02:44

  • Nikki Haley misquotes TikTok research during GOP debate

    01:15

  • Freed Hamas hostage returns home to her devastated kibbutz

    03:11

  • War with Hamas is about Israel 'emptying Gaza of its population,' Jordanian foreign minister says

    07:30

  • Jews mark first night of Hanukkah as Israel-Hamas war hits two-month mark

    03:45

  • Iranian president condemns Gaza ‘genocide’ in meeting with Putin

    01:04

  • 'We can't walk because of the thorns': Palestinian girl collects firewood at a Rafah refugee camp

    01:22

  • Israel blows up Hamas tunnels, considers flooding them

    02:27

  • Funeral held for 17 members of one family killed in Rafah

    00:59

  • WATCH: Aid trucks cross into Gaza, Red Crescent video said to show

    00:23

  • US Official: Israel considering flooding Hamas tunnels

    02:22

  • Freed hostages accuse Israeli government of inaction over remaining rescues

    01:53

  • Israel military says fighting with Hamas has reached new intensity

    02:35

  • New Israeli military video is said to show its forces in combat inside the Gaza Strip

    00:46

  • Pro-Palestinian supporters in Hollywood rally against alleged censorship

    01:31

  • Growing evidence of Hamas’ sexual crimes against women during attack

    04:37

  • Presidents of MIT, UPenn and Harvard testify on Capitol Hill over rise in antisemitism on campuses

    02:06

  • Israeli ground offensive against Hamas expanding farther south in Gaza

    02:47

  • ‘Where the h--- are you?’: Netanyahu demands more international support

    01:04

NBC News

Israeli forces kill five during West Bank raid says the Palestinian Health Ministry

00:36

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, a raid conducted by Israeli forces in the West Bank killed five people. The West Bank has seen a surge in violence in parallel to Israel's war with Hamas in Gaza.Dec. 8, 2023

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Israeli forces kill five during West Bank raid says the Palestinian Health Ministry

    00:36
  • UP NEXT

    Woman and newborn in Gaza displaced as Israel-Hamas war continues

    02:44

  • Nikki Haley misquotes TikTok research during GOP debate

    01:15

  • Freed Hamas hostage returns home to her devastated kibbutz

    03:11

  • War with Hamas is about Israel 'emptying Gaza of its population,' Jordanian foreign minister says

    07:30

  • Jews mark first night of Hanukkah as Israel-Hamas war hits two-month mark

    03:45
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All