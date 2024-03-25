IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Israeli forces targeted Palestinians waiting for food aid, eyewitnesses say
March 25, 202401:14
  • Now Playing

    Israeli forces targeted Palestinians waiting for food aid, eyewitnesses say

    01:14
  • UP NEXT

    Sleeping children were blown 'through the air' by a missile strike in Rafah, relative says

    00:59

  • Egyptian aid trucks bound for Gaza stalled outside Rafah crossing

    01:31

  • U.N. chief: Rafah ground offensive would be ‘humanitarian catastrophe’

    00:52

  • Gazans describe being ‘blindfolded, tied up’ during Al Shifa Hospital raid

    01:19

  • Funeral for Rafah children sparks anger and frustration in one of the mourners

    01:18

  • 12-year-old Palestinian boy shot and killed by Israeli police

    02:12

  • U.S. introduces Gaza cease-fire resolution at U.N.

    01:34

  • Video captures sound of gunfire inside Al Shifa Hospital

    01:17

  • ‘We don't have any place to live’: Dr. Harara and his family trapped in Rafah

    03:08

  • Displaced families in Gaza's Jabaliya camp talk of a Ramadan like no other

    01:26

  • Sec. Blinken pushes to secure ‘immediate cease-fire’ in Gaza

    02:12

  • U.S. submits draft U.N. resolution calling for immediate Gaza cease-fire and hostage release

    01:14

  • NBC News investigates claims that terror groups fund pro-Palestinian protests in U.S.

    04:21

  • Gazan civilians flee fighting as IDF hits Al-Shifa Hospital

    01:40

  • Fears grow in Rafah as Netanyahu vows new offensive

    01:57

  • Dead and wounded arrive at Rafah hospital after Israeli airstrike

    01:31

  • Netanyahu: ‘We have an argument with the Americans’

    01:01

  • Biden speaks to Netanyahu amid humanitarian crisis in Gaza

    02:21

  • Woman mourns over husband's body following Israeli airstrike in Gaza

    00:37

NBC News

Israeli forces targeted Palestinians waiting for food aid, eyewitnesses say

01:14

Palestinians who were waiting to receive food aid at Gaza City's Kuwaiti roundabout told an NBC News crew that Israeli tanks and a sniper had fired on them.March 25, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Israeli forces targeted Palestinians waiting for food aid, eyewitnesses say

    01:14
  • UP NEXT

    Sleeping children were blown 'through the air' by a missile strike in Rafah, relative says

    00:59

  • Egyptian aid trucks bound for Gaza stalled outside Rafah crossing

    01:31

  • U.N. chief: Rafah ground offensive would be ‘humanitarian catastrophe’

    00:52

  • Gazans describe being ‘blindfolded, tied up’ during Al Shifa Hospital raid

    01:19

  • Funeral for Rafah children sparks anger and frustration in one of the mourners

    01:18
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All