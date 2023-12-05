Watch: Israeli girl hugged by classmates after Hamas kidnap ordeal

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Denny Laine, British musician who founded The Moody Blues and Wings with Paul McCartney, dies at 79

Heartwarming video from the Israeli Ministry of Education shows 6-year-old Emilia Aloni being embraced by her friends when she returned to school after seven weeks as a Hamas hostage in Gaza.Dec. 5, 2023

