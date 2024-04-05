IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Israeli military accepts 'full responsibility' for killing WCK aid workers
April 5, 2024
    Israeli military accepts ‘full responsibility’ for killing WCK aid workers

Israeli military accepts 'full responsibility' for killing WCK aid workers

01:40

IDF spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said the World Central Kitchen volunteers had been mistaken for Hamas gunmen and that two officers involved in the operation had been dismissed. "This is a tragedy. It was a terrible chain of errors, and it should never have happened," he said.April 5, 2024

    Israeli military accepts ‘full responsibility’ for killing WCK aid workers

