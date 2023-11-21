Israeli military release video showing battles in northern Gaza

Hostage negotiations between Israel and Hamas near final stage02:29
- Now Playing
Israeli military release video showing battles in northern Gaza00:26
- UP NEXT
Israeli military video said to show strikes on Hezbollah targets inside Lebanon00:41
Inside an Israeli drone command center in the war against Hamas02:49
New hope for freeing Hamas hostages, dozens of premature babies rescued from Gaza03:41
Survivors of the Hamas attack on the Nova festival find healing at workshops01:14
WATCH: Premature babies evacuated from the Gaza Strip to Egypt00:59
Gaza's Indonesian Hospital scene of heavy fighting, eyewitnesses say00:37
Negotiators on brink of a deal to release hostages taken by Hamas02:46
Israel Defense Forces release video showing military operations in Gaza00:46
Israel releases videos it says show hostages and a tunnel at Al-Shifa hospital01:59
New hope for release of hostages held in Gaza as U.S. official says deal ‘closer’ than it has been02:34
An inside look at U.S. drone operations amid search for hostages held by Hamas03:17
Premature babies evacuated from Al-Shifa hospital00:51
‘I absolutely’ believe Israel is following international law, 2024 candidate Chris Christie says01:49
Full Christie: 'Unlike a lot of other people … I was there' in Israel during its war with Hamas08:59
Negotiations involve 'considerably more than 12' hostages, Biden's deputy NSA says02:45
U.S., Israel and Hamas close in on deal to release hostages in exchange for pause in fighting01:51
Biden's deputy national security adviser refuses to say if Israel is following international law02:14
Biden calls for two-state solution in Middle East01:44
Hostage negotiations between Israel and Hamas near final stage02:29
- Now Playing
Israeli military release video showing battles in northern Gaza00:26
- UP NEXT
Israeli military video said to show strikes on Hezbollah targets inside Lebanon00:41
Inside an Israeli drone command center in the war against Hamas02:49
New hope for freeing Hamas hostages, dozens of premature babies rescued from Gaza03:41
Survivors of the Hamas attack on the Nova festival find healing at workshops01:14
Play All