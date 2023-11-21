IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Rundown: Hamas leader says a truce is 'close,' GOP voters rally around Nikki Haley’s abortion message, and Walmart gunman wounds four

    Israeli military release video showing battles in northern Gaza

    Israeli military video said to show strikes on Hezbollah targets inside Lebanon

  • Inside an Israeli drone command center in the war against Hamas

  • New hope for freeing Hamas hostages, dozens of premature babies rescued from Gaza

  • Survivors of the Hamas attack on the Nova festival find healing at workshops

  • WATCH: Premature babies evacuated from the Gaza Strip to Egypt

  • Gaza's Indonesian Hospital scene of heavy fighting, eyewitnesses say

  • Negotiators on brink of a deal to release hostages taken by Hamas

  • Israel Defense Forces release video showing military operations in Gaza

  • Israel releases videos it says show hostages and a tunnel at Al-Shifa hospital

  • New hope for release of hostages held in Gaza as U.S. official says deal ‘closer’ than it has been

  • An inside look at U.S. drone operations amid search for hostages held by Hamas

  • Premature babies evacuated from Al-Shifa hospital

  • ‘I absolutely’ believe Israel is following international law, 2024 candidate Chris Christie says

  • Full Christie: 'Unlike a lot of other people … I was there' in Israel during its war with Hamas

  • Negotiations involve 'considerably more than 12' hostages, Biden's deputy NSA says

  • U.S., Israel and Hamas close in on deal to release hostages in exchange for pause in fighting

  • Biden's deputy national security adviser refuses to say if Israel is following international law

  • Biden calls for two-state solution in Middle East

NBC News

The Israeli military released video showing fierce fighting with Palestinian militants in Jabaliya, an urban area in northern Gaza. NBC News cannot independently verify the footage, but the Israeli Defense Forces say 66 Israeli soldiers have been killed in the Gaza ground operations.Nov. 21, 2023

