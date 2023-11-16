IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Israeli military says it bombed the Gaza Strip residence of the Hamas leader

NBC News

Israeli military says it bombed the Gaza Strip residence of the Hamas leader

In a statement, Israel Defense Forces said the Gaza Strip house of Ismail Haniyeh, head of Hamas’ political bureau, was bombed Thursday morning. The IDF released video which it said showed the explosion and also its troops fighting in the Gaza Strip.Nov. 16, 2023

    Israeli military says it bombed the Gaza Strip residence of the Hamas leader

