IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Israeli military instructs about 100,000 people to evacuate from east Rafah
May 6, 202401:29

  • Video shows Muwasi, an Israeli-declared humanitarian area near the Gaza coast

    00:25

  • Palestinians leave eastern Rafah after Israeli warnings to evacuate the area

    00:54
  • Now Playing

    Israeli military instructs about 100,000 people to evacuate from east Rafah

    01:29
  • UP NEXT

    Israel closes major crossing into Gaza after it said Hamas fired rockets towards border

    01:24

  • Campus clashes continue as graduation season begins

    02:06

  • Top UN aid official says north Gaza is in ‘full-blown famine’

    02:05

  • Hamas calls for end to war in latest cease-fire proposal

    01:36

  • LAPD tears down protest encampment at USC

    01:14

  • U.S. college protests give Gazan students 'glimpse of hope'

    01:02

  • ‘There’s never a last opportunity:’ relative of Hamas captive offers view on hostage negotiations

    05:10

  • ‘Full-blown famine’ in northern Gaza, says World Food Programme executive director Cindy McCain

    02:17

  • More than 2,000 arrests reported as campus protest crackdowns continue

    04:10

  • Pro-Palestinian protesters march on UNC-Chapel Hill campus

    01:34

  • Students across the world protest over Gaza and in support of U.S. demonstrators

    01:26

  • Drone video captures pro-Palestinian encampment at University of Washington in Seattle

    00:32

  • Pro-Palestinian demonstrators 'scream' outside Columbia University president's home

    00:31

  • Police clear library at Portland State University, arrest protesters

    01:01

  • Nearly 2,000 arrests made amid campus protest crackdowns

    03:08

  • Police clear UCLA protesters as campus crackdowns spread

    03:13

Early TODAY

Israeli military instructs about 100,000 people to evacuate from east Rafah

01:29

Israeli Defense Forces said Palestinians in the eastern part of Rafah, in southern Gaza, should move to other areas. The order came amid growing concerns that Israel is about to launch a large military operation in the city. NBC News' Claudio Lavanga has the latest for Early Today. May 6, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • Video shows Muwasi, an Israeli-declared humanitarian area near the Gaza coast

    00:25

  • Palestinians leave eastern Rafah after Israeli warnings to evacuate the area

    00:54
  • Now Playing

    Israeli military instructs about 100,000 people to evacuate from east Rafah

    01:29
  • UP NEXT

    Israel closes major crossing into Gaza after it said Hamas fired rockets towards border

    01:24

  • Campus clashes continue as graduation season begins

    02:06

  • Top UN aid official says north Gaza is in ‘full-blown famine’

    02:05
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All