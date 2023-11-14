Israeli military video said to show ground operation inside the Gaza Strip

Biden urges that Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza 'must be protected'02:38
‘March for Israel’ in DC set to draw tens of thousands of protestors02:01
Israeli military video said to show ground operation inside the Gaza Strip00:41
Pro-Palestinian protesters clash with police in front of the U.S. Embassy in Manila00:51
Red cross surgeon describes 'relentless' situation inside a Gaza hospital01:37
20 Palestinian children with cancer now getting care at Egyptian hospital02:01
President Biden says hospitals in Gaza ‘must be protected’03:37
TV crew captures moment airstrike hits near convoy in southern Lebanon01:12
U.S. military video shows airstrike on a weapons storage facility in Syria00:33
Israeli forces advance in Gaza as hospitals are on the verge of collapse03:39
As fighting escalates in Gaza, protests across US grow02:00
Gaza hospital warns of dire situation for 36 babies in neonatal unit02:33
Defense Secretary Austin comments on U.S. airstrikes on Syria and Hezbollah's threat01:18
WATCH: Staff in Gaza hospital use cellphone torch to light medical procedure00:33
‘Every human being is sacred’: Pope Francis calls for more aid into Gaza01:36
Doctor details worsening conditions at Gaza City hospital02:18
U.S. sends top official to Qatar and Israel in push to free hostages from Gaza00:59
Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie travels to Israel00:50
More than 100,000 people march in Paris to protest antisemitism00:58
Netanyahu: ‘We weren’t distracted’ ahead of October 7th attacks in Israel02:20
