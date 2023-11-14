IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Rundown: Thousands expected at ‘March for Israel,’ House Democrats signal support for plan to avert shutdown, and arson suspected in L.A. freeway fire

  • Biden urges that Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza 'must be protected'

  • ‘March for Israel’ in DC set to draw tens of thousands of protestors

    Israeli military video said to show ground operation inside the Gaza Strip

    Pro-Palestinian protesters clash with police in front of the U.S. Embassy in Manila

  • Red cross surgeon describes 'relentless' situation inside a Gaza hospital

  • 20 Palestinian children with cancer now getting care at Egyptian hospital

  • President Biden says hospitals in Gaza ‘must be protected’

  • TV crew captures moment airstrike hits near convoy in southern Lebanon

  • U.S. military video shows airstrike on a weapons storage facility in Syria

  • Israeli forces advance in Gaza as hospitals are on the verge of collapse

  • As fighting escalates in Gaza, protests across US grow

  • Gaza hospital warns of dire situation for 36 babies in neonatal unit

  • Defense Secretary Austin comments on U.S. airstrikes on Syria and Hezbollah's threat

  • WATCH: Staff in Gaza hospital use cellphone torch to light medical procedure

  • ‘Every human being is sacred’: Pope Francis calls for more aid into Gaza

  • Doctor details worsening conditions at Gaza City hospital

  • U.S. sends top official to Qatar and Israel in push to free hostages from Gaza

  • Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie travels to Israel

  • More than 100,000 people march in Paris to protest antisemitism

  • Netanyahu: ‘We weren’t distracted’ ahead of October 7th attacks in Israel

Israeli military video said to show ground operation inside the Gaza Strip

The Israeli military on Tuesday released videos it said showed strikes on Hamas terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip. "During ground operations, IDF troops uncovered a terror tunnel shaft located in a mosque in the Gaza Strip," a statement said.Nov. 14, 2023

