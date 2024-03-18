IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Video released by the Israeli military said to show militants' attacks near Gaza's Shifa hospital
March 18, 202400:35
  • Now Playing

    Video released by the Israeli military said to show militants' attacks near Gaza's Shifa hospital

    00:35
  • UP NEXT

    Chuck Schumer calls Netanyahu an 'obstacle to peace’

    01:34

  • White House weighs response if Israel invades Rafah

    01:39

  • Relief ship finally arrives in Gaza

    01:29

  • Gaza hospital overwhelmed after another attack on aid truck crowds

    02:10

  • Video shows aid ship arriving off the coast of Gaza

    00:34

  • Michigan’s Arab and Muslim community frustrated Biden did not plan meeting

    02:05

  • Schumer says Israel's Netanyahu is an obstacle to peace

    01:29

  • Wounded children treated in hospital after deadly Israeli strike in Rafah

    01:18

  • Full speech: Sen. Schumer calls for new elections in Israel

    43:44

  • Schumer: Netanyahu 'no longer fits the needs of Israel'

    02:52

  • American longtime resident of Gaza recovering after missile strike on her Deir Al-Balah apartment

    01:27

  • UNRWA says Israeli strike killed and wounded staff at Gaza aid center

    01:07

  • Khan Younis neighborhood devastated by Israeli bombardment

    01:30

  • Israeli drone strike kills Hamas member in southern Lebanon

    00:42

  • Lester Holt remembers American hostage killed by Hamas on Oct. 7

    01:36

  • ‘We will finish the job in Rafah’: Netanyahu refuses to bow to international pressure

    01:09

  • ‘My children sleep hungry’: Civilians struggle to survive in northern Gaza

    01:59

  • Ship carrying 200 tons of food makes its way toward Gaza

    02:30

  • Ship carrying Gaza aid still in Cyprus

    02:05

NBC News

Video released by the Israeli military said to show militants' attacks near Gaza's Shifa hospital

00:35

Israel Defense Forces released video that it claimed showed militants attacking Israeli troops in the vicinity of the Shifa hospital in Gaza City. NBC News is unable to independently verify the video.March 18, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Video released by the Israeli military said to show militants' attacks near Gaza's Shifa hospital

    00:35
  • UP NEXT

    Chuck Schumer calls Netanyahu an 'obstacle to peace’

    01:34

  • White House weighs response if Israel invades Rafah

    01:39

  • Relief ship finally arrives in Gaza

    01:29

  • Gaza hospital overwhelmed after another attack on aid truck crowds

    02:10

  • Video shows aid ship arriving off the coast of Gaza

    00:34
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All