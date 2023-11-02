IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Rundown: Biden calls for pause in Israel-Hamas war, woman charged with murder after mushroom meal kills 3, and ‘Succession’ star in Hollywood car crash

  • Jewish students voice safety concerns on college campuses in US

    02:08

  • Biden calls for humanitarian pause in Israel-Hamas war

    02:14
  • Now Playing

    Israeli military video shows ground campaign inside Gaza

    00:47
  • UP NEXT

    Watch: Biden interrupted by protester calling for ceasefire in Gaza

    00:36

  • Some members of Jewish community purchasing firearms amid Israel-Hamas war

    02:31

  • First evacuees make way out of Gaza across Rafah border crossing

    04:02

  • Biden thanks Egypt, Israel as evacuations of people trapped in Gaza begin

    02:44

  • Civilians hit by Jabalia strike knew it was coming, IDF spokesman says

    09:08

  • Garland addresses rise in threats against Jewish, Muslim and Arab communities

    01:36

  • Israeli Defense Forces video shows fighting inside Gaza

    01:11

  • Rafah border crossing opens to allow for limited evacuations

    06:01

  • Blinken, Austin urge Senate for additional aid to Israel and Ukraine

    01:24

  • FBI director warns about extremists in US amid Israel-Hamas war

    02:22

  • Israeli airstrike hits refugee camp in Gaza

    02:10

  • Gunfire and explosions echo around Jenin as Israel stages further raids on the West Bank city

    00:44

  • Video shows civilians entering the Rafah crossing to Egypt from Gaza

    00:43

  • Israeli military releases more video of Gaza Strip ground operation

    00:37

  • Family member of Israeli hostages speaks out

    03:31

  • Villagers' fate remains unknown amid the ongoing fight between Israel and Hezbollah

    02:30

  • How Israelis in southern kibbutzim are dealing with war trauma

    03:33

NBC News

Israeli military video shows ground campaign inside Gaza

00:47

Israel Defense Forces said that new video released on Thursday showed its ground campaign inside the Gaza Strip.Nov. 2, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

  • Jewish students voice safety concerns on college campuses in US

    02:08

  • Biden calls for humanitarian pause in Israel-Hamas war

    02:14
  • Now Playing

    Israeli military video shows ground campaign inside Gaza

    00:47
  • UP NEXT

    Watch: Biden interrupted by protester calling for ceasefire in Gaza

    00:36

  • Some members of Jewish community purchasing firearms amid Israel-Hamas war

    02:31

  • First evacuees make way out of Gaza across Rafah border crossing

    04:02
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All