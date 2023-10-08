IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Israeli military video shows 'strikes on Hamas military targets' inside the Gaza Strip

    Lebanon's Hezbollah targets Israeli positions in occupied Golan Heights border region

  • Watch: Building collapses in Gaza after being struck by Israeli airstrike

  • Video shows aftermath of Israeli hospital hit by Hamas rocket

  • Zelenskyy calls for solidarity with Israel, condemns Hamas attack

  • White House condemns Hamas attack on Israel

  • U.S. officials follow latest developments after Hamas attack on Israel

  • Video appears to show multiple Israeli civilians being captured

  • Fallout over state intel failure after surprise attack on Israel

  • Security at U.S. synagogues and mosques ramps up as attacks escalate in Israel and Gaza Strip

  • Netanyahu says Israel ‘at war’ after Hamas launches surprise attack

  • Netanyahu vows to avenge attack by Hamas as conflict escalates across region

  • Hamas launches barrage of rockets toward Israel as night falls

  • Netanyahu vows ‘mighty vengeance’ against Hamas

  • Video appears to show Hamas taking Israeli civilian hostage

  • Biden taking multiple approaches to respond to Hamas attack

  • Two hostage situations still active in Israel near the Gaza border

  • Full Special Report: Biden condemns Hamas attack on Israel

  • Biden: U.S. stands with the people of Israel

  • Residential building in Gaza City flattened by Israeli airstrike

The Israeli military released footage of what it described were strikes on Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip, after Hamas militants fired thousands of rockets and sent dozens of fighters into Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip in an unprecedented attack on Saturday.Oct. 8, 2023

