Morning Rundown: GOP candidates dodge Texas abortion case, agreement to move away from fossil fuels, and Netflix reveals watching data

  • U.S. and Israel increasingly isolated amid growing calls for a cease-fire

  • Biden warns Israel it is losing global support over Gaza bombing

    Israeli military videos said to show strikes in Lebanon, Syria and West Bank

    Biden says Israel is losing support amid ground offensive in Gaza

  • Full interview: Released hostage held by Hamas recounts harrowing experience

  • Displaced Gazans fear their next stop may be the Sinai Desert

  • 'Beyond comprehension': Biden accuses Hamas of sexual violence

  • ‘Life is death’: Displaced Gazans describe life inside Al-Mawasi

  • Harvard faculty rally around president after Capitol Hill testimony backlash

  • Released hostage says others held by Hamas ‘need to get out today’ otherwise they ‘won’t live’

  • Hostage released by Hamas speaks out about concerns for others still held captive

  • Harvard faculty voice support for embattled president

  • Israel’s Netanyahu says Hamas is at ‘beginning of the end’

  • Palestinians stage general strike in solidarity with Gaza's besieged population

  • Gaza’s health system collapsing, World Health Organization reports

  • UN says 85% of Gaza residents have been displaced

  • Netanyahu: 'Israel will continue our just war to eliminate Hamas'

  • Israel’s military blames Hamas for death of hostage held in Gaza

  • University of Pennsylvania president resigns after backlash over antisemitism testimony

  • People in Gaza gather belongings amid destruction

Israeli military videos said to show strikes in Lebanon, Syria and West Bank

The Israeli military released videos said to show strikes on a Hezbollah launch post in Lebanon, Syrian army positions inside Syria and a raid on Jenin, in the occupied West Bank. NBC News could not independently verify the videos.Dec. 13, 2023

