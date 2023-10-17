IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 'Bring my baby back home': Mother of Miya Shem who was shown in Hamas hostage video

    02:02
  • Now Playing

    Israeli military video shows what it says are strikes on named targets in Gaza and Lebanon

    00:51
  • UP NEXT

    Sister of killed Israeli festivalgoer speaks out on 'very difficult' aftermath

    05:05

  • How warfare and weaponry have evolved over the decades

    04:36

  • Israeli-American soldier leaves U.S. to fight Hamas

    03:56

  • Hamas used ‘precision with no mercy’ during festival attack in Israel, survivors say

    03:47

  • Family remembers brother, father who died defending neighborhood in Israel

    02:59

  • Biden to travel to Israel Wednesday amid war with Hamas

    00:50

  • Blinken: Biden traveling to Israel to reaffirm 'ironclad commitment'

    02:42

  • Breaking down Israel’s political and economic relationship with its neighbors

    04:11

  • Americans in Israel making difficult decision to leave as war rages on

    01:44

  • Inside the small Israel town that became a war zone when Hamas attacked

    03:25

  • Hamas says non-Israeli hostages may be released if ‘necessary conditions are available’

    01:30

  • Hamas releases first video of hostage held inside Gaza

    05:54

  • Hamas releases first video of hostage in Gaza

    02:40

  • Biden strongly considering trip to Israel

    02:21

  • 2,000 U.S. troops told to prepare for potential deployment to Middle East

    01:45

  • Israel has ‘contingencies’ to ensure a better future for Gaza, says Netanyahu adviser

    06:55

  • Hamas says it is preparing to release non-Israeli hostages

    03:10

  • FBI warns of growing threats in the U.S. amid Israel-Hamas war

    02:08

NBC News

Israeli military video shows what it says are strikes on named targets in Gaza and Lebanon

00:51

Videos released by Israel Defense Forces show strikes on that it claims are specific targets in the Gaza Strip and on Israel's border with Lebanon.Oct. 17, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

  • 'Bring my baby back home': Mother of Miya Shem who was shown in Hamas hostage video

    02:02
  • Now Playing

    Israeli military video shows what it says are strikes on named targets in Gaza and Lebanon

    00:51
  • UP NEXT

    Sister of killed Israeli festivalgoer speaks out on 'very difficult' aftermath

    05:05

  • How warfare and weaponry have evolved over the decades

    04:36

  • Israeli-American soldier leaves U.S. to fight Hamas

    03:56

  • Hamas used ‘precision with no mercy’ during festival attack in Israel, survivors say

    03:47
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All