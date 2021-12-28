Israeli missile strike causes fire at Syrian port, state media says

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
A fire broke out in Syria’s Latakia Port’s container storage area following an Israeli missile attack, according to Syrian state media. The attack, which state media says is the second Israeli missile strike in December, also caused damage to a hospital, some residential buildings and shops.Dec. 28, 2021

