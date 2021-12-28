Israeli missile strike causes fire at Syrian port, state media says
00:41
Share this -
copied
A fire broke out in Syria’s Latakia Port’s container storage area following an Israeli missile attack, according to Syrian state media. The attack, which state media says is the second Israeli missile strike in December, also caused damage to a hospital, some residential buildings and shops.Dec. 28, 2021
Now Playing
Israeli missile strike causes fire at Syrian port, state media says
00:41
UP NEXT
Church bells toll for South Africa's late Desmond Tutu
01:35
Heavy snow causes travel chaos in Japan
00:46
Spanish crews begin clearing ash after monthslong La Palma volcano eruption
01:14
Thousands protest as Belgian officials close theaters, cinemas to slow spread of Covid
01:14
Drone video shows flooded streets in Brazil after dams burst