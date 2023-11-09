IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Israeli president speaks about crisis in Gaza amid war with Hamas

Israeli president speaks about crisis in Gaza amid war with Hamas

NBC News' Raf Sanchez sits down with Israeli President Isaac Herzog as the war with Hamas continues and the Israeli military advances into Gaza. Herzog answered questions about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and spoke about the reactions to the war in the United States.Nov. 9, 2023

