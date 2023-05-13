IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Israeli raid in West Bank results in two people killed

01:00

The Israeli military raided a refugee camp in the West Bank targeting an apartment believed to have harbored militants planning attacks on the Israeli military, where they claim gunmen fired on them evolving into a firefight where two suspected gunmen were killed.May 13, 2023

