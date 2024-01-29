IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Concern grows as garbage piles up around Khan Younis hospital

    01:08
  • Now Playing

    Israeli settlers call for 'resettlement' of Gaza

    00:47
  • UP NEXT

    Palestinians dig mass grave inside Nasser hospital complex

    00:44

  • Woman rescued from rubble says final farewell to mother killed in airstrike

    01:26

  • Pope Francis renews calls for ceasefire in Gaza

    00:49

  • Doctor describes chaos at Nasser Hospital as healthcare services collapse

    01:20

  • U.N.'s top court tells Israel to stop Gaza killings, stops short of ordering cease-fire

    03:05

  • Court of Justice: Israel must do more to prevent Gaza killings

    02:01

  • Houthi missile strike ignites oil tanker in Gulf of Aden sending crew in lifeboats 

    03:25

  • ‘Not only false, it’s outrageous’: Netanyahu rejects Gaza genocide charges

    01:09

  • ICJ orders Israel to prevent acts of genocide in Gaza

    03:06

  • CIA director deployed to help with hostage deal talks

    01:44

  • U.S. forces strike Houthi missiles that were preparing to attack ships in Red Sea

    04:05

  • Sisters' story of survival as they escape war zone

    03:08

  • How global conflict is affecting oil prices and supply chain

    02:12

  • Video shows Gaza civilian shot and killed in group waving white flag

    01:09

  • Doctor in Gaza's Khan Younis says people who left a hospital after Israeli warnings returned wounded

    01:34

  • 24 soldiers killed in deadliest day for Israeli military in war against Hamas

    01:39

  • Gazans dig multiple graves at Khan Younis hospital

    01:10

  • Israel proposes two-month pause in fighting as military sees its deadliest day

    03:13

NBC News

Israeli settlers call for 'resettlement' of Gaza

00:47

Several ministers within Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing government were among thousands of people who flocked to a conference in Jerusalem on Sunday night, calling on Israel to rebuild settlements in both Gaza and northern parts of the occupied West Bank.Jan. 29, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • Concern grows as garbage piles up around Khan Younis hospital

    01:08
  • Now Playing

    Israeli settlers call for 'resettlement' of Gaza

    00:47
  • UP NEXT

    Palestinians dig mass grave inside Nasser hospital complex

    00:44

  • Woman rescued from rubble says final farewell to mother killed in airstrike

    01:26

  • Pope Francis renews calls for ceasefire in Gaza

    00:49

  • Doctor describes chaos at Nasser Hospital as healthcare services collapse

    01:20
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All