    Brawl breaks out over Israel-Hamas war after screening in Los Angeles

    02:25

  • 'Be strong': Father of eight-year-old girl believed kidnapped by Hamas speaks out

    04:18

  • Israel agrees to implement daily 4-hour pauses in fighting, White House says

    03:27

  • Biden announced four-hour pauses in Gaza as a way to 'pressure' Netanyahu, Monica Alba says

    09:28

  • Israeli president speaks about crisis in Gaza amid war with Hamas

    09:08

  • Israel to begin daily four-hour fighting pauses in Gaza

    03:51

  • Israel’s president on efforts to free hostages from Hamas

    01:16

  • Israeli forces stage 'counterterrorist raid' in Jenin in the occupied West Bank

    00:55

  • Germany march for Kristallnacht anniversary shows support for Hamas victims

    00:43

  • Hamas video said to show street battles with Israeli forces in Gaza City

    00:41

  • Israeli military video said to show destruction of Hamas tunnels in Gaza

    00:36

  • Several people killed and injured by a huge blast in the northern Gaza Strip

    00:37

  • U.S. pressuring Israel to pause fighting to allow for more aid into Gaza and hostages out

    01:51

  • Violence in West Bank at record levels as Israel-Hamas war rages on

    02:50

  • A closer look at the fighting on Israel's border with Lebanon

    04:04

  • Gazans flee the north as Israel issues another warning to evacuate

    01:05

  • Bakeries in northern Gaza close due to shortage of supplies

    00:38

  • Biden asks Netanyahu for a pause in fighting with Hamas

    02:03

  • Hamas cannot rule but Israel cannot occupy Gaza after war, Blinken says

    01:25

  • House votes to censure Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib over Israel remarks

    00:37

NBC News

Israeli tanks seen near Gaza children’s hospital

00:30

Multiple tanks can be seen in the vicinity of Gaza City's Rantisi Specialist Hospital, in videos posted to social media and geolocated by NBC News.Nov. 10, 2023

