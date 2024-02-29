IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Israeli troops open fire on Palestinians waiting for aid in Gaza, health ministry says
Feb. 29, 202401:11
    Israeli troops open fire on Palestinians waiting for aid in Gaza, health ministry says

Israeli troops open fire on Palestinians waiting for aid in Gaza, health ministry says

01:11

Health authorities in Gaza said that Israeli fire on people waiting for aid near Gaza City had killed over 100 Palestinians and wounded hundreds more. The Israeli military later said dozens of people were hurt as a result of trampling when the aid trucks arrived and that troops opened fire at "several people" in the crowd who posed a threat to them. An NBC News crew was at the scene as the aid trucks arrived. NBC News cannot independently confirm the number of casualties.Feb. 29, 2024

