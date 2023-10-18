Istanbul police use water cannon, pepper spray to disperse consulate protesters

- Now Playing
Istanbul police use water cannon, pepper spray to disperse consulate protesters01:07
- UP NEXT
Israeli troops prepare for possible two-front war03:57
New York City cathedral holds vigil, prays for end to Israel-Hamas war01:41
How Hamas receives funding03:57
Five brothers all preparing for war in Israeli military02:28
President Biden's five decades of diplomacy in Israel03:17
Palestinian and Israeli shopkeepers in Jerusalem speak on war tensions02:41
Israeli military says ground offensive is not a certainty04:35
Hundreds killed in Gaza hospital blast04:22
Biden to travel to Israel tonight amid Israel-Hamas war00:45
President Biden departs to Israel on first trip since start of war02:12
Netanyahu: ‘The civilized world should unite behind Israel’01:20
Does the U.S. have a relationship with Hamas?02:44
Hamas officials willing to release all civilian hostages if bombing stops04:45
Video shows frantic rescue efforts after Israeli airstrike in Gaza01:23
Congressional leaders reaffirm Israel support: ‘Hamas will be washed away’01:27
Columbia University sees dueling demonstrations amid Israel-Hamas war04:10
Desperation in Gaza as aid is held up at the Rafah border crossing04:54
What to expect from Biden’s trip to Israel03:19
Mother of woman in Hamas hostage video speaks out01:26
- Now Playing
Istanbul police use water cannon, pepper spray to disperse consulate protesters01:07
- UP NEXT
Israeli troops prepare for possible two-front war03:57
New York City cathedral holds vigil, prays for end to Israel-Hamas war01:41
How Hamas receives funding03:57
Five brothers all preparing for war in Israeli military02:28
President Biden's five decades of diplomacy in Israel03:17
Play All