  • It's the end of an era for Jai Alai in the U.S.

    03:59

  • Why These Howard Students Have Been Sleeping Outside for 2+ Weeks

    03:10

  • Jung Ho-yeon of ‘Squid Game’ talks show’s success, getting into character, and the hardest scene to shoot

    03:37

  • 'It feels like home': Digital creators are building a Latinx community online

    04:58

  • Montana Teen Creates Spanish News Source for her Community

    03:06

  • Trauma and healing: Life after the troubled teen industry

    06:49

  • What it means to be Latinx

    02:59

  • Queer Surf group challenges norms, makes 'magic' in the water

    04:47

  • How Gen Z brought back Y2K

    03:39

  • LGBTQ activists fight for rights around the world

    04:03

  • Unlocking My Past & Finding A Connection to Slavery

    04:07

  • A Texas tradition: Crowning Miss Juneteenth

    05:19

  • How this trans model and actress is making history and breaking barriers

    03:24

  • Quarantine couples leading the ‘relationship renaissance’

    03:43

  • Quarantine Helped Them Come Out

    03:50

  • Asian Americans step up to help their community

    04:02

Jai Alai is considered the fastest moving ball sport in the world. It made it to the United States in the 1900s from the Basque region in Europe, initially drawing crowds of over five thousand people to the stands. But those days are gone, and its last traditional fronton in the U.S. has closed for good this November.Dec. 4, 2021

