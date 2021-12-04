Jai Alai is considered the fastest moving ball sport in the world. It made it to the United States in the 1900s from the Basque region in Europe, initially drawing crowds of over five thousand people to the stands. But those days are gone, and its last traditional fronton in the U.S. has closed for good this November.Dec. 4, 2021
It's the end of an era for Jai Alai in the U.S.
03:59
