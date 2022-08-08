Italian army detonates WWII bomb uncovered in drought-stricken riverbank

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Italian army on Sunday carried out a controlled explosion of a World War II bomb that was discovered on a dried-up riverbank by two fishermen. Italy is facing its worst drought in in 70 years and a state of emergency has been declared for areas near the Po river, a vital water source for the country’s agricultural production.Aug. 8, 2022

