IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Tear Gas and Rubber Bullets: Europe Battles to Control Refugee Crisis

    01:49

  • Drone Captures Surge of Refugee Dinghies Landing in Lesbos

    01:09

  • Europe's Refugee Deal Sparks More Tension

    01:28

  • Syrian Refugee Tripped By Camerawoman Gets New Life as Soccer Coach

    02:18

  • Tens of Thousands of Refugees and Migrants Flood Croatia

    01:06

  • Croatian Troops Move in on Border with Hungary as Migrants Scramble to Find New Homes

    02:51

  • Syrian Piano Man Who Vowed to Never Leave Forced Out

    01:57

  • Human Tide of Refugees Diverted to Croatia

    02:06

  • Breaking Point: The Long, Hot Wait for Buses to Beyond Croatia

    01:17

  • Retired U.S. Marine Appeals for Help for Afghan Interpreter

    02:02

  • Reporter Joins Group of Migrants Setting Out for Europe

    05:24

  • Migrants and Refugees Make the Hazardous Trek Into Croatia

    00:30

  • Refugee who was Tripped by Camerawoman Gets New Job in Spain

    00:51

  • Hungarian Police Fire Tear Gas to Hold Back Migrants at Border

    02:31

  • Greek Coast Guard Releases Video From Migrant Shipwreck

    01:21

  • Violence Escalates at Serbian-Hungarian Border

    01:06

  • Confrontations as Greek Police Struggle to Register New Migrants

    01:04

  • Refugees, Migrants Seek Alternative Route to E.U.

    01:03

  • Tense Scenes as Refugees Clash With Hungarian Border Police

    01:01

  • Hungary erects razor wire-topped fence to stop migrants

    01:02

NBC News

Italy gets E.U. backing to curb 'brutal business' of migrant smuggling

00:53

Tensions have spiked on Lampedusa, the southernmost Italian island, with residents frustrated by the constant flow of migrants trying to reach Europe from North Africa.Sept. 18, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • UP NEXT

    Tear Gas and Rubber Bullets: Europe Battles to Control Refugee Crisis

    01:49

  • Drone Captures Surge of Refugee Dinghies Landing in Lesbos

    01:09

  • Europe's Refugee Deal Sparks More Tension

    01:28

  • Syrian Refugee Tripped By Camerawoman Gets New Life as Soccer Coach

    02:18

  • Tens of Thousands of Refugees and Migrants Flood Croatia

    01:06

  • Croatian Troops Move in on Border with Hungary as Migrants Scramble to Find New Homes

    02:51
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All