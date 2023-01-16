Italian Mafia leader arrested after 30 years on the run

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Italy's most-wanted man, mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro, was arrested Monday after three decades on the run. He was apprehended in the Sicilian capital, Palermo, Italy's Carabinieri police division said.Jan. 16, 2023

