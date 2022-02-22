IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Mount Etna erupts sending ash, smoke six miles high
A massive plume of ash steam rose six miles into the sky over Sicily on Monday as Mount Etna erupted with force.Feb. 22, 2022
