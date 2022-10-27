IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Powerful images as crowds in Iran travel to grave of Mahsa Amini

    02:18

  • Russian TV star Ksenia Sobchak flees country as investigators raid her home

    01:19
    Italy threatens to ban NGO ships after thousands of migrants rescued at sea

    01:10
    Video shows New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern visiting Antarctica

    01:13

  • Qatar suspends evacuation flights for U.S.-bound Afghan refugees

    03:09

  • Racism in Mexico leads to new social media term 'Whitexican'

    03:57

  • U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak faces off with opposition lawmakers for first time

    01:56

  • U.S. Treasury sanctions Iranian officials, entities amid violent crackdown on protests

    03:22

  • National Geographic unveils top 25 vacation destinations for 2023

    04:07

  • Putin monitors Russian strategic nuclear forces drill

    01:00

  • Biden to host Israeli President Isaac Herzog as violence erupts in West Bank

    04:34

  • Women lawmakers become the majority in New Zealand's Parliament

    01:05

  • Brittney Griner’s appeal denied by Russian judges

    01:32

  • ‘This is a lie’: Ukraine’s foreign minister denies Russian ‘dirty bomb’ claim

    01:18

  • Russian court denies Brittney Griner’s appeal against prison sentence on drug charges

    01:28

  • Kherson evacuees tell of constant shelling during counteroffensive by Ukrainian forces

    00:47

  • Rishi Sunak admits ‘mistakes were made’ as he becomes British prime minister

    04:33

  • Brittney Griner’s legal team appeals her nine-year sentence in a Russian prison

    03:21

  • Violence erupts in Nablus after Israeli troops target Palestinian group's stronghold

    00:58

  • Russian attacks leave Ukraine’s electric and water grids on the brink of collapse

    01:18

Italy threatens to ban NGO ships after thousands of migrants rescued at sea

01:10

NGO-operated rescue ship have saved thousands of migrants from the Mediterranean Sea in recent days as Italy's new right-wing government looks set to clash with migrant rescue charities. According to Italy’s Interior Ministry, the actions of the rescue ships are “not in line” with Italian or European rules on immigration and has threatened to prevent the vessels from entering Italian waters.Oct. 27, 2022

