  • Watch: Jan. 6 committee presents never-before seen bodycam video of Capitol attack

    11:51

  • Watch: Rep. Cheney delivers opening statement at first Jan. 6 public hearing

    33:36

  • Cheney: Rep. Perry, other GOP congressmen sought presidential pardons after Jan. 6

    01:04

  • Gen. Milley: Meadows called to 'establish the narrative' that Trump was in charge on Jan. 6

    01:42

  • Watch: Rep. Thompson delivers opening remarks in first Jan. 6 committee hearing

    12:52
    Ivanka Trump 'accepted' that AG Barr found no widespread fraud in 2020 election

    00:36
    Cheney: Trump coordinated a seven-part plan to overturn the election

    00:36

  • Cheney: Trump approved of Jan. 6 rioters chanting to 'hang' Mike Pence

    00:49

  • Barr calls Trump’s election fraud claims ‘bulls---’ in committee interview

    02:17

  • Rep. Thompson: January 6 was 'culmination of an attempted coup'

    01:50

  • What to expect as the House January 6 hearings begin tonight

    02:10

  • Dean: Watergate 'doesn't even compare' to Jan. 6 insurrection

    08:36

  • Curtis: ‘We’ve picked the victims to be the jury here’

    06:57

  • 'Trust ... the biggest questions of all' for Jan. 6th committee

    05:36

  • Biden ahead of Jan. 6 hearing: Capitol rioters ‘broke the law,’ tried to overturn election

    02:58

  • Republican candidate for Michigan governor arrested on Jan. 6 charges

    01:42

  • Senators closing in on final agreement for bipartisan coup prevention bill

    02:57

  • Chuck Todd: Those who need to watch Jan. 6 hearings won't

    02:32

  • What to watch for in first televised Jan. 6 insurrection hearing

    02:30

  • A look back at Capitol riot as Jan. 6 committee begins series of hearings

    07:36

Ivanka Trump 'accepted' that AG Barr found no widespread fraud in 2020 election

00:36

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., played a part of Ivanka Trump's testimony to the House Select Committee where she claims she accepted that the Justice Department and Attorney General William Barr had not found voter fraud sufficient to affect the 2020 election.June 10, 2022

