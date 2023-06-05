IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern becomes a dame in New Zealand honors

    01:30
  • UP NEXT

    US could see higher gas prices as Saudi Arabia cuts oil production

    00:21

  • Russia's latest attack on Ukraine kills one child, injures at least 20

    02:09

  • Hundreds of thousands protest Poland’s right-wing government

    01:20

  • Video shows Chinese warship crossing path of US Navy destroyer

    01:56

  • Beijing accuses U.S. of ‘provocation’ in Navy encounter with Chinese warship

    00:44

  • Australian woman pardoned after 20 years in jail over the death of her 4 children

    01:30

  • Signaling issues may have caused deadly train crash in India, officials say

    01:19

  • China defends actions at sea after close call between warship and American destroyer

    01:50

  • Chinese warship has close call with American destroyer in Taiwan Strait

    01:36

  • Nearly 300 people dead after passenger trains crash in India

    01:40

  • India’s Modi visits crash site after train derailment leaves hundreds dead

    01:17

  • Deadly protests in Senegal kill at least 9

    02:32

  • Over 100 people dead after catastrophic train derailment in India

    01:04

  • Train crash in eastern India leaves hundreds dead or wounded

    01:07

  • Paths to safety out of a troubled Sudan

    05:37

  • 45 bags containing human remains found in northern Mexico

    00:44

  • How diplomatic tensions are making it hard for Americans to study in China

    05:54

  • Riots erupt after Senegalese political leader sentenced to jail

    01:01

  • Elon Musk meets Chinese officials in Shanghai

    00:43

NBC News

Former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern becomes a dame in New Zealand honors

01:30

Former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has been awarded the title of “Dame Grand Companion” in recognition of her leadership through the Covid-19 pandemic, the terror attacks on two Christchurch mosques and the White Island volcanic eruption. Ardern, who became the prime minister in 2017, resigned in January in a shock announcement saying she had "no more in the tank" to lead New Zealand.June 5, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern becomes a dame in New Zealand honors

    01:30
  • UP NEXT

    US could see higher gas prices as Saudi Arabia cuts oil production

    00:21

  • Russia's latest attack on Ukraine kills one child, injures at least 20

    02:09

  • Hundreds of thousands protest Poland’s right-wing government

    01:20

  • Video shows Chinese warship crossing path of US Navy destroyer

    01:56

  • Beijing accuses U.S. of ‘provocation’ in Navy encounter with Chinese warship

    00:44

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All