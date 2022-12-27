IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

Jackson mayor: Residents are ‘tired of apologies’ as water stoppage continues

02:11

Jackson Mayor Antar Lumumba held a press conference on the ongoing water stoppages in the wake of extreme weather, where he said residents are “tired of apologies,” but that “there is no way to prevent what is happening” to the water treatment facility. He is calling on residents to notify the city when a new leak is stopped so that crews can make repairs.Dec. 27, 2022

