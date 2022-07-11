IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    NASA, Biden, unveil first image from James Webb Space Telescope

    02:30
  • UP NEXT

    How one mom started her PhD at 31 and made NASA history

    04:03

  • NASA warns China could try to take over the moon by 2030

    03:24

  • NASA baffled by mysterious rocket that left two craters on moon

    02:43

  • Researchers are working to grow fruits and vegetables in space

    05:13

  • NASA scientists test technology that could help sustain life on the moon

    06:53

  • NASA's Artemis mission inches closer to bringing Americans back to moon

    05:59

  • NASA launches rocket from new Australian space center

    00:36

  • How to watch the rare parade of planets

    01:10

  • Did Chinese researchers pick up signals from alien civilizations?

    01:58

  • The search is on for woman rejected from NASA 60 years ago

    03:25

  • NASA scientists resynthesize black hole pressure waves to hear sound

    04:28

  • Boeing’s Starliner launches to International Space Station after delays

    01:20

  • Astronauts answer questions from the International Space Station

    09:06

  • Congress to hold public hearings on UFOs for first time in 50 years

    01:52

  • WATCH: Video shows astronauts return to Earth with SpaceX splashdown

    02:01

  • SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule docks with space station ahead of schedule

    00:57

  • NASA, SpaceX launch 4 astronauts to International Space Station

    03:02

  • SpaceX's first all-civilian crew splashes down off Florida coast

    01:45

  • U.S. announces self-imposed ban on ‘dangerous’ anti-satellite missile tests

    03:49

NBC News

NASA, Biden, unveil first image from James Webb Space Telescope

02:30

President Joe Biden revealed the first image from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, a distant image that shows stars and galaxies as they appeared billions of years ago, the highest-resolution infrared view of the universe so far.July 11, 2022

  • Now Playing

    NASA, Biden, unveil first image from James Webb Space Telescope

    02:30
  • UP NEXT

    How one mom started her PhD at 31 and made NASA history

    04:03

  • NASA warns China could try to take over the moon by 2030

    03:24

  • NASA baffled by mysterious rocket that left two craters on moon

    02:43

  • Researchers are working to grow fruits and vegetables in space

    05:13

  • NASA scientists test technology that could help sustain life on the moon

    06:53

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All