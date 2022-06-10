IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Watch highlights from Jan. 6 committee's first prime time hearing

    02:10

  • Watch: Capitol police officer injured in Jan. 6 riot testifies at first public hearing

    12:30

  • Lawmakers ‘coming out in tears’ after bodycam video shown at Jan. 6 hearing

    01:17

  • 'I was slipping in people's blood': Capitol police officer injured in Jan. 6 riot testifies at hearing

    01:42
  • Now Playing

    'Trump asked us to come': Jan. 6 committee plays video of Capitol rioters explaining why they came

    01:47
  • UP NEXT

    Jan. 6 committee plays video highlighting how Proud Boys coordinated for Capitol riot

    05:35

  • Filmmaker who followed Proud Boys during Capitol riot testifies before Jan. 6 committee

    08:36

  • Watch: Jan. 6 committee presents never-before seen bodycam video of Capitol attack

    11:51

  • Watch: Rep. Cheney delivers opening statement at first Jan. 6 public hearing

    33:36

  • Cheney: Rep. Perry, other GOP congressmen sought presidential pardons after Jan. 6

    01:04

  • Gen. Milley: Meadows called to 'establish the narrative' that Trump was in charge on Jan. 6

    01:42

  • Watch: Rep. Thompson delivers opening remarks in first Jan. 6 committee hearing

    12:52

  • Ivanka Trump 'accepted' that AG Barr found no widespread fraud in 2020 election

    00:36

  • Cheney: Trump coordinated a seven-part plan to overturn the election

    00:36

  • Cheney: Trump approved of Jan. 6 rioters chanting to 'hang' Mike Pence

    00:49

  • Barr calls Trump’s election fraud claims ‘bulls---’ in committee interview

    02:17

  • Rep. Thompson: January 6 was 'culmination of an attempted coup'

    01:50

  • What to expect as the House January 6 hearings begin tonight

    02:10

  • Dean: Watergate 'doesn't even compare' to Jan. 6 insurrection

    08:36

  • Curtis: ‘We’ve picked the victims to be the jury here’

    06:57

NBC News

'Trump asked us to come': Jan. 6 committee plays video of Capitol rioters explaining why they came

01:47

The House Select Committee played a video with testimony from those who participated in the January 6 discussing why they came to the Capitol.June 10, 2022

  • Watch highlights from Jan. 6 committee's first prime time hearing

    02:10

  • Watch: Capitol police officer injured in Jan. 6 riot testifies at first public hearing

    12:30

  • Lawmakers ‘coming out in tears’ after bodycam video shown at Jan. 6 hearing

    01:17

  • 'I was slipping in people's blood': Capitol police officer injured in Jan. 6 riot testifies at hearing

    01:42
  • Now Playing

    'Trump asked us to come': Jan. 6 committee plays video of Capitol rioters explaining why they came

    01:47
  • UP NEXT

    Jan. 6 committee plays video highlighting how Proud Boys coordinated for Capitol riot

    05:35

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All