  • Jan. 6 committee focuses on theory Pence could reject electoral vote in third hearing

    03:08

  • Cicilline shares 'shocking' highlights from Jan. 6 committee

    07:36

  • January 6th committee has sent a letter to Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice

    00:36

  • Luttig: Trump, allies are ‘clear and present danger to American democracy’

    04:02

  • Jan. 6 committee plays video of John Eastman pleading the fifth during questioning

    01:39

  • Jan. 6 committee shows timeline of how close Pence came to encountering rioters

    02:40

  • Witnesses describe ‘heated’ phone call between Trump, Pence on Jan. 6

    04:52
    Jan. 6 committee plays video of rioters blaming Pence for not rejecting electoral votes

    01:58
    Various Trump advisors acknowledge vice president has no authority to reject electors

    03:53

  • Luttig says Constitution, U.S. laws did not support VP counting ‘alternative electoral slates’

    04:28

  • Pence joked about questioning founding fathers about 'one sentence' in the Constitution

    00:54

  • Jan. 6 committee shows video of protesters chanting 'Hang Mike Pence'

    03:33

  • Rep. Thompson: Trump 'turned the mob' on Pence after refusing to stop electoral vote count

    02:37

  • Jan. 6 panel to focus on Trump pressure campaign on Mike Pence

    02:21

  • Man taking photos on congressman’s Capitol tour took part in January 6 attack, committee says

    01:07

  • Jan. 6 committee postpones public third hearing, next hearing set for Thursday

    01:16

  • Trump releases 12-page statement after 2nd day of Jan. 6th hearings

    02:58

  • Trump campaign staff testify in January 6th second hearing

    02:34

  • Jan. 6 committee highlights Trump's election fraud claims in second hearing

    03:27

  • Cheney says next hearings will focus on Trump's 'broader planning for January 6th'

    01:03

Jan. 6 committee plays video of rioters blaming Pence for not rejecting electoral votes

01:58

The January 6 committee played a video of rioters blaming former Vice President Pence for not rejecting the count of electoral votes from the 2020 election after former President Trump tweeted about him.June 16, 2022

