Jan. 6 committee recommends Mark Meadows for contempt of Congress

The Jan. 6 Committee recommended former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to the Justice Department for contempt of Congress over his refusal to answer questions about the attack on the Capitol. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said, “There has been no stronger case in our nation’s history for a congressional investigation into the actions of a former president.” Dec. 14, 2021

