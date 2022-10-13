IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Watch: Highlights from Jan. 6 committee's ninth hearing

    02:55

  • Jan. 6 committee votes to subpoena Trump

    01:38
  • Now Playing

    Jan. 6 committee shows new video of Pelosi and other lawmakers during Capitol riot

    07:56
  • UP NEXT

    Trump told staff to move boxes of documents at Mar-a-Lago: report

    02:26

  • House Jan. 6th committee holds ninth hearing tomorrow

    00:56

  • Recapping previous Jan. 6 hearings and previewing what's to come

    02:09

  • Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) says Ginni Thomas may be featured in upcoming Jan 6 committee hearing

    07:31

  • Ginni Thomas tells Jan. 6 committee she still believes 2020 election was stolen from Trump

    00:29

  • MAGA ‘road map to an insurrection’: Jan. 6 insider on connections to riot and Meadows texts

    08:03

  • The January 6th Hearings: The House Investigates

    51:00

  • Jan. 6 committee postpones hearing due to Hurricane Ian

    01:33

  • Oath Keeper charged in Capitol attack texted with Andrew Giuliani about election

    02:38

  • Trump charges?: Anticipated Jan. 6 Report hits #1 on US book chart before it is released

    02:03

  • Ginni Thomas agrees to meet with Jan. 6 committee

    00:24

  • Ginni Thomas agrees to January 6 committee interview

    00:47

  • Trump indictment next?: Why the blockbuster Jan. 6 report may change everything

    11:39

  • Jury selection begins for Capitol rioter who chased after police officer upstairs

    02:19

  • Capitol rioter sentenced to five years in federal prison

    00:28

  • Federal judge hands down verdicts in trial of three Jan 6. defendants

    03:55

  • DOJ issued 40 subpoenas last week to Trump allies over efforts to overturn 2020 election

    03:39

NBC News

Jan. 6 committee shows new video of Pelosi and other lawmakers during Capitol riot

07:56

The January 6 committee played previously unseen footage of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during the Capitol riot speaking with officials and former Vice President Pence to coordinate response efforts and return to certify the election. The video was shot by Pelosi's daughter, Alexandra Pelosi, a source familiar tells NBC News.Oct. 13, 2022

  • Watch: Highlights from Jan. 6 committee's ninth hearing

    02:55

  • Jan. 6 committee votes to subpoena Trump

    01:38
  • Now Playing

    Jan. 6 committee shows new video of Pelosi and other lawmakers during Capitol riot

    07:56
  • UP NEXT

    Trump told staff to move boxes of documents at Mar-a-Lago: report

    02:26

  • House Jan. 6th committee holds ninth hearing tomorrow

    00:56

  • Recapping previous Jan. 6 hearings and previewing what's to come

    02:09

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All