  • Jan. 6 committee focuses on theory Pence could reject electoral vote in third hearing

  • Cicilline shares 'shocking' highlights from Jan. 6 committee

  • January 6th committee has sent a letter to Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice

  • Luttig: Trump, allies are ‘clear and present danger to American democracy’

  • Jan. 6 committee plays video of John Eastman pleading the fifth during questioning

    Jan. 6 committee shows timeline of how close Pence came to encountering rioters

    Witnesses describe ‘heated’ phone call between Trump, Pence on Jan. 6

  • Jan. 6 committee plays video of rioters blaming Pence for not rejecting electoral votes

  • Various Trump advisors acknowledge vice president has no authority to reject electors

  • Luttig says Constitution, U.S. laws did not support VP counting ‘alternative electoral slates’

  • Pence joked about questioning founding fathers about 'one sentence' in the Constitution

  • Jan. 6 committee shows video of protesters chanting 'Hang Mike Pence'

  • Rep. Thompson: Trump 'turned the mob' on Pence after refusing to stop electoral vote count

  • Jan. 6 panel to focus on Trump pressure campaign on Mike Pence

  • Man taking photos on congressman’s Capitol tour took part in January 6 attack, committee says

  • Jan. 6 committee postpones public third hearing, next hearing set for Thursday

  • Trump releases 12-page statement after 2nd day of Jan. 6th hearings

  • Trump campaign staff testify in January 6th second hearing

  • Jan. 6 committee highlights Trump's election fraud claims in second hearing

  • Cheney says next hearings will focus on Trump's 'broader planning for January 6th'

NBC News

Jan. 6 committee shows timeline of how close Pence came to encountering rioters

The January 6 committee played a video that outlined how rioters breached the Capitol and where former Vice President Pence was moved throughout the building. Their investigation shows the vice president was within "40 feet" of encountering the group.June 16, 2022

    Jan. 6 committee shows timeline of how close Pence came to encountering rioters

