  • Never-before-seen Pence bunker photos captivated hearing audiences on Thursday

    02:08

  • Luttig: Trump, allies are ‘clear and present danger to American democracy’

    04:02

  • Jan. 6 committee plays video of John Eastman pleading the fifth during questioning

    01:39

  • Jan. 6 committee shows timeline of how close Pence came to encountering rioters

    02:40

  • Witnesses describe ‘heated’ phone call between Trump, Pence on Jan. 6

    04:52

  • Jan. 6 committee plays video of rioters blaming Pence for not rejecting electoral votes

    01:58

  • ‘Ukraine can count on us’: European leaders visit Zelenskyy in show of solidarity

    02:04

  • Various Trump advisors acknowledge vice president has no authority to reject electors

    03:53

  • Hannity texted Meadows doubts on pressuring Pence to halt election process

    10:22

  • Luttig says Constitution, U.S. laws did not support VP counting ‘alternative electoral slates’

    04:28

  • Pence joked about questioning founding fathers about 'one sentence' in the Constitution

    00:54

  • Pence's chief counsel advised that vice president could not decide elections

    02:54

  • Nightly News: Kids Edition (June 16, 2022)

    23:02
    Jan. 6 committee shows video of protesters chanting 'Hang Mike Pence'

    03:33
    Rep. Thompson: Trump 'turned the mob' on Pence after refusing to stop electoral vote count

    02:37

Jan. 6 committee shows video of protesters chanting 'Hang Mike Pence'

03:33

As the Jan. 6 committee started its third public hearing, Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., showed a video of protesters targeting former Vice President Mike Pence to show pressure the vice president was receiving.June 16, 2022

