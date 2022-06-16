Never-before-seen Pence bunker photos captivated hearing audiences on Thursday02:08
Luttig: Trump, allies are ‘clear and present danger to American democracy’04:02
Jan. 6 committee plays video of John Eastman pleading the fifth during questioning01:39
Jan. 6 committee shows timeline of how close Pence came to encountering rioters02:40
Witnesses describe ‘heated’ phone call between Trump, Pence on Jan. 604:52
Jan. 6 committee plays video of rioters blaming Pence for not rejecting electoral votes01:58
‘Ukraine can count on us’: European leaders visit Zelenskyy in show of solidarity02:04
Various Trump advisors acknowledge vice president has no authority to reject electors03:53
Hannity texted Meadows doubts on pressuring Pence to halt election process10:22
Luttig says Constitution, U.S. laws did not support VP counting ‘alternative electoral slates’04:28
Pence joked about questioning founding fathers about 'one sentence' in the Constitution00:54
Pence's chief counsel advised that vice president could not decide elections02:54
Nightly News: Kids Edition (June 16, 2022)23:02
- Now Playing
Jan. 6 committee shows video of protesters chanting 'Hang Mike Pence'03:33
- UP NEXT
Rep. Thompson: Trump 'turned the mob' on Pence after refusing to stop electoral vote count02:37
U.S. begins lifting flight restrictions to Cuba03:44
Baltimore fire investigated as possible hate crime02:04
Kevin Spacey makes first court appearance in U.K. for sexual assault charges04:14
WHO officials say monkeypox outbreak is 'real risk' to public health02:48
Trial begins for man accused in murder of rapper Nipsey Hussle01:45
- UP NEXT
Never-before-seen Pence bunker photos captivated hearing audiences on Thursday02:08
Luttig: Trump, allies are ‘clear and present danger to American democracy’04:02
Jan. 6 committee plays video of John Eastman pleading the fifth during questioning01:39
Jan. 6 committee shows timeline of how close Pence came to encountering rioters02:40
Witnesses describe ‘heated’ phone call between Trump, Pence on Jan. 604:52
Jan. 6 committee plays video of rioters blaming Pence for not rejecting electoral votes01:58
Play All