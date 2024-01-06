IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    'You ought to be ashamed of yourself!': Texas Rep. Nehls scolds rioters during Jan. 6

    01:01
  • UP NEXT

    Supreme Court asked to decide if Trump is immune from Jan. 6 trial

    00:32

  • ‘Sedition Hunters’ book tells how January 6 rioters were identified

    03:30

  • Videos show Jan. 6 rioter known as 'Swedish Scarf' at the Capitol

    01:32

  • Proud Boys leader sentenced to 22 years for involvement in Jan. 6

    00:34

  • Former Proud Boys leader sentenced to 22 years in prison for involvement in Capitol riot

    02:46

  • Trump campaign aide disparages police at Jan. 6 riot

    00:26

  • Five Proud Boys members to be sentenced for Jan. 6 riots

    02:24

  • Why the indictment against Trump could be coming soon

    01:50

  • Trump lawyers told to expect an indictment on charges related to Jan. 6

    04:01

  • Trump continues on the campaign trail amid the threat of another indictment

    02:32

  • Special counsel eyes second Trump indictment

    10:42

  • Could a Jan. 6 indictment affect Trump's 2024 election chances?

    02:16

  • Voter in Iowa questions Mike Pence about his actions on Jan. 6

    03:22

  • Steve Bannon subpoenaed in Jan. 6 grand jury probe

    03:36

  • Oath Keepers founder sentenced to 18 years in prison for role in Capitol riot

    01:41

  • Oath Keepers founder sentenced to 18 years in Jan. 6 case

    02:19

  • Jan. 6 rioter who put feet on Pelosi’s desk gets 4.5 years in prison

    00:32

  • Demonstrators chant while the former vice president talks about the Jan. 6 riot

    03:15

  • Five Proud Boys found guilty on charges relating to Jan. 6

    02:51

NBC News

'You ought to be ashamed of yourself!': Texas Rep. Nehls scolds rioters during Jan. 6

01:01

Video from Jan. 6 Capitol riot released two years after the event shows Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, scolding rioters over trying to breach the House of Representatives chamber.Jan. 6, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    'You ought to be ashamed of yourself!': Texas Rep. Nehls scolds rioters during Jan. 6

    01:01
  • UP NEXT

    Supreme Court asked to decide if Trump is immune from Jan. 6 trial

    00:32

  • ‘Sedition Hunters’ book tells how January 6 rioters were identified

    03:30

  • Videos show Jan. 6 rioter known as 'Swedish Scarf' at the Capitol

    01:32

  • Proud Boys leader sentenced to 22 years for involvement in Jan. 6

    00:34

  • Former Proud Boys leader sentenced to 22 years in prison for involvement in Capitol riot

    02:46
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All