IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Curtis: 'Certain people should not have firearms'

    01:08

  • Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-Pa.) witnesses loopholes in our background check system first hand.

    00:39

  • Curtis: ‘We’ve picked the victims to be the jury here’

    06:57
  • Now Playing

    Jan. 6th Committee grappling for public's attention with latest public hearings

    07:23
  • UP NEXT

    'Trust ... the biggest questions of all' for Jan. 6th committee

    05:36

  • Gisele Fetterman: ‘I think we have done a superb job on transparency’

    03:21

  • Kornacki: Tuesday's results 'increases the suspense' for next week's test of Trump's influence

    04:01

  • Clyburn’s message to Democrats: ‘Stop sloganeering’ and ‘focus on people’

    01:56

  • Gun violence testimony moves some, but ‘Congress is really good at doing nothing’

    06:10

  • Clyburn: Second amendment doesn’t give the right to ‘buy weapons of war’

    08:28

  • Proud Boys members charged with seditious conspiracy

    01:01

  • Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley faces first primary challenge in 40 years

    03:39

  • St. Louis Mayor: ‘We have to get guns off our streets. Period.’

    05:24

  • 'This is why people don’t believe in the system': Political inaction over gun legislation angers voters

    09:55

  • Rising voter anger and apathy leading to a ‘political depression’

    03:33

  • Chuck Todd explains the mission of Meet the Press NOW

    01:16

  • Some Republicans show signs of ‘Trump fatigue’ in primary chaos

    03:52

  • The heart patient vs. the heart surgeon in the Pa. Senate race

    04:23

  • Murphy: ‘There is a popular uprising in this country to do something’ on gun reform

    09:22

  • McCrory: Voters thought 'I was weaker' because opponent carried a gun in ads

    01:55

Meet the Press NOW

Jan. 6th Committee grappling for public's attention with latest public hearings

07:23

The panel discusses the challenges the January 6th committee faces in recapturing the public's attention. June 9, 2022

  • Curtis: 'Certain people should not have firearms'

    01:08

  • Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-Pa.) witnesses loopholes in our background check system first hand.

    00:39

  • Curtis: ‘We’ve picked the victims to be the jury here’

    06:57
  • Now Playing

    Jan. 6th Committee grappling for public's attention with latest public hearings

    07:23
  • UP NEXT

    'Trust ... the biggest questions of all' for Jan. 6th committee

    05:36

  • Gisele Fetterman: ‘I think we have done a superb job on transparency’

    03:21

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All