January 23 — New Hampshire Primaries

Where could Haley pick up delegates after NH? Chuck Todd and Steve Kornacki explain.06:15
Chuck Todd: Turnout in New Hampshire revealed ‘a really good night for Joe Biden’04:36
NH GOP chair says Haley should ‘reassess’ and not ‘prolong the pain’02:30
January 23 — New Hampshire Primaries02:00:05
Trump's victory speech in New Hampshire fact-checked by NBC News03:56
Ramaswamy urges Nikki Haley to drop out of primary06:48
'This race is far from over,' Haley says after Trump wins N.H. primary10:37
NBC News projects Trump wins New Hampshire Republican primary03:20
Biden aides leaving White House for campaign leadership roles01:39
NBC News projects Joe Biden won the New Hampshire Democratic primary02:29
Majority of GOP primary voters in N.H. oppose federal law banning abortions nationwide01:41
At least 10 communities in N.H. running low on GOP ballots02:29
Haley’s win in New Hampshire would depend on strong non-Republican voter turnout, Chuck Todd says04:26
Eric Trump hedges on whether Donald Trump needs a double-digit win in New Hampshire09:40
Charles Osgood, 'CBS Sunday Morning' host, dies at 9100:29
Israel proposes two-month pause in fighting as military sees its deadliest day03:13
Supreme Court allows border patrol to move Texas-installed razor wire at border03:39
Israel proposes two-month ceasefire as families of hostages demand action05:19
Bezos' $100M pledge to Maui wildfire relief under scrutiny03:21
Six nuns kidnapped in Haiti amid rise in gang violence02:26
